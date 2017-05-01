Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Receives C$38.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.19.

VII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, insider Brian John Newmarch bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,280.00. Also, Director Kent Jespersen bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 334,480 shares of company stock worth $7,889,368 and have sold 480,055 shares worth $11,856,362.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) opened at 24.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.47 billion.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of tight and shale hydrocarbon resource plays.

