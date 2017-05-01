ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by MKM Partners in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) opened at 94.48 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.94 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm earned $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/servicenows-now-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-mkm-partners.html.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $14,198,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David Schneider sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $205,862.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,062.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,243 shares of company stock worth $50,250,723. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2,208.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,979,000 after buying an additional 3,808,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,810,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,721,000 after buying an additional 3,427,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,728,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after buying an additional 468,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.