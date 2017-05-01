ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,325 shares. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The stock’s market cap is $16.02 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/servicenow-inc-now-given-hold-rating-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $8,657,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $14,198,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,243 shares of company stock worth $50,250,723. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.2% in the third quarter. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 725,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,423,000 after buying an additional 135,986 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.