Service Co. International (SCI) Given News Impact Rating of -0.01

Media headlines about Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Service Co. International earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) traded up 0.90% on Monday, hitting $32.51. 263,986 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $777.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R L. Waltrip sold 64,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $2,013,010.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 833,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,118.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $4,191,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,530 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,834 shares of company stock worth $13,802,444. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

