Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Stock Price

Press coverage about Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) has trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sequential Brands Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 12 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) opened at 3.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Sequential Brands Group has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $209.77 million.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company earned $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on Sequential Brands Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sequential Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4.00 price target on Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sequential Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/sequential-brands-group-sqbg-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-42-updated.html.

In related news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,843 shares in the company, valued at $378,404.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Al Gossett bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 489,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,564.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.