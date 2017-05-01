Senomyx (SNMX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Senomyx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senomyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) traded down 5.2571% on Monday, reaching $0.9948. 124,787 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.27 million. Senomyx has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company earned $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Senomyx had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. Senomyx’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Senomyx will post ($0.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Poyhonen acquired 50,000 shares of Senomyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Senomyx, Inc is focused on using taste receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize flavor ingredients for the packaged food, beverage and ingredient supply industries. The Company operates through development and commercialization of flavor ingredients segment. It is engaged in the discovery, development and/or commercialization of flavor ingredients through over five programs.

