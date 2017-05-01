Senomyx (SNMX) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Senomyx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senomyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) traded down 10.6381% on Monday, reaching $0.9383. 278,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $44.58 million. Senomyx has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Senomyx had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Senomyx will post ($0.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Poyhonen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc is focused on using taste receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize flavor ingredients for the packaged food, beverage and ingredient supply industries. The Company operates through development and commercialization of flavor ingredients segment. It is engaged in the discovery, development and/or commercialization of flavor ingredients through over five programs.

