Senior plc (SNR) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Senior plc (LON:SNR) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.91) to GBX 240 ($3.10) in a report released on Friday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.78) price target on shares of Senior plc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.32) price target on shares of Senior plc in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Senior plc from GBX 190 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.52) price target on shares of Senior plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.71) price target on shares of Senior plc in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 203 ($2.62).

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) traded up 2.095235% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 214.652100. The firm’s market cap is GBX 898.97 million. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 161.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 245.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Senior plc’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

About Senior plc

Senior plc is a holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.

