Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Select Comfort Corp. had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Select Comfort Corp. updated its FY17 guidance to $1.25-$1.50 EPS.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) opened at 30.90 on Monday. Select Comfort Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America Corp restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Comfort Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $271,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,625.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $1,141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,399. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 204.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Comfort Corp. during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Comfort Corp. during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Select Comfort Corp. Company Profile

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

