Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Select Comfort Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America Corp restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Comfort Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) traded up 0.49% on Monday, reaching $31.05. 415,452 shares of the company were exchanged. Select Comfort Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Select Comfort Corp. had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

In other Select Comfort Corp. news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $191,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $917,102.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $1,141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,204 shares of company stock worth $5,841,399. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Comfort Corp. Company Profile

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

