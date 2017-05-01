Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Receives $26.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

SCSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd.

In other Select Comfort Corp. news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $191,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $917,102.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 40,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $1,293,079.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,204 shares of company stock worth $5,841,399. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 580,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the third quarter valued at $4,300,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,603,000.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) remained flat at $30.90 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 968,343 shares. Select Comfort Corp. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Select Comfort Corp. had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Comfort Corp.

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

