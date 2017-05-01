Seiko Epson Corp (SEKEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seiko Epson Corp (NASDAQ:SEKEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of Seiko Epson Corp (NASDAQ:SEKEY) opened at 10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Seiko Epson Corp has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69.

