Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.4% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 56.05 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/searle-co-has-5-283-million-stake-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-updated.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vetr cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.88 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 92,405 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $5,268,933.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,574.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,501 shares of company stock worth $10,690,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.