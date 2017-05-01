Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “For 2017, Sealed Air projects organic revenue growth of 2.5%, adjusted EBITDA of $1.18 billion and adjusted earnings per share to be around $2.70. The company’s results will continue to be affected by weakness in industrial-based businesses. The company’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized sub industry. Nevertheless, Sealed Air’s top-line will be supported by enhanced demand for its core product portfolio, recently-introduced innovations, and accelerated growth in the global protein market along with the eCommerce sector. The Selaed Air divestiture marks a significant milestone in the company's transformation and will aid it to focus on profitable growth strategy, including continued investment in core business. The proceeds will be used to pay down debt, buy back shares and fund growth initiatives.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Sealed Air Corp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) opened at 44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Sealed Air Corp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 88.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sealed Air Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Sealed Air Corp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

