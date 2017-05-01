Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners decreased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2017 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/seacoast-banking-co-of-florida-sbcf-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-30-per-share-fig-partners-forecasts.html.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) opened at 24.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $939.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, major shareholder Robert Goldstein sold 6,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $138,172,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie H. Daum bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,072.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 49,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6,961.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.