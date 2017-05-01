Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. 258,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business earned $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie H. Daum acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,419 shares in the company, valued at $610,072.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Goldstein sold 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $138,172,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6,961.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers.

