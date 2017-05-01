SeaChange International (SEAC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) traded down 0.40% on Monday, hitting $2.51. 19,158 shares of the company were exchanged. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $88.63 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies.

