Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) traded down 1.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,486 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.45 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 23.37%. Scripps Networks Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scripps Networks Interactive will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Costa sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $744,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,266.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Burton F. Jablin sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $1,123,482.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,093 shares of company stock worth $111,837,282. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after buying an additional 40,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,927,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 406,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,449,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,329,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,322,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,373,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

