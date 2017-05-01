Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) traded down 0.388% on Monday, reaching $96.225. 83,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.922 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post $4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/scotts-miracle-gro-co-smg-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-50.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.