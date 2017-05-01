Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Creative Planning increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) opened at 96.60 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $98.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The business earned $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.93 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

