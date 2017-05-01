Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Continental Gold Inc (CNL)

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Continental Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Dundee Securities assumed coverage on shares of Continental Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Continental Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) opened at 3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $437.01 million. Continental Gold has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

In other Continental Gold news, Director Martin Jose Carrizosa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,050.00. Also, Director Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas bought 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,888.49. Insiders bought a total of 55,045 shares of company stock worth $210,653 in the last quarter.

Continental Gold Company Profile

Continental Gold Limited is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of principally gold resource properties in Colombia. The Company holds the rights to explore and develop six properties in Colombia totaling approximately 122,317 hectares.

