AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

Shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) traded up 0.94% on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 43,328 shares of the stock were exchanged. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $648.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,984.50.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc (AutoCanada) is a Canada-based multi-location automobile dealership company. The Company offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products and other after-market products.

