Scotiabank Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NVDQ)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSE:NDQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Novadaq Technologies from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of Novadaq Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Novadaq Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of Novadaq Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) traded down 0.43% on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,811 shares. Novadaq Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The firm’s market cap is $400.21 million.

Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Novadaq Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business earned $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novadaq Technologies will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,380,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 377,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 108.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 364,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novadaq Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novadaq Technologies Company Profile

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

