Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.20 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Paradigm Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.25 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.49.

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) traded up 16.48% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,625 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Capstone Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $408.92 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Price Target Cut to C$1.50” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/scotiabank-cuts-capstone-mining-corp-cs-price-target-to-c1-50-updated.html.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,760.00. Also, insider George Leslie Brack bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,000.00.

Capstone Mining Corp Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.