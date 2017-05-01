Scotiabank Analysts Give Weatherford International Plc (WFT) a $6.00 Price Target

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) has been given a $6.00 target price by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

WFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr raised Weatherford International Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.02 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered Weatherford International Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) traded down 5.03% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,342,732 shares. The stock’s market cap is $5.39 billion. Weatherford International Plc has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Weatherford International Plc had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The firm earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Weatherford International Plc’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International Plc will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International Plc news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $80,324.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 318,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFT. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 9.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Plc Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

