Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,856 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the March 15th total of 1,868,915 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,287,529 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oceanic Investment Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Oceanic Investment Management LTD now owns 1,249,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 681,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 986,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $7,411,000. Warlander Asset Management LP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $6,623,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,236,000. 36.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.61.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) remained flat at $7.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 420,514 shares of the stock traded hands. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The firm’s market cap is $534.43 million.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 159.23%. The business earned $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 239.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post ($0.70) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/scorpio-bulkers-inc-salt-short-interest-up-91-6-in-march-updated.html.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.