Scor Se (SCRYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor Se (NASDAQ:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Shares of Scor Se (NASDAQ:SCRYY) opened at 3.88 on Tuesday. Scor Se has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

Scor Se (NASDAQ:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business earned $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scor Se will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/scor-se-scryy-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Scor Se

SCOR SE is engaged in providing life and non-life reinsurance. The Company’s segments include SCOR Global P&C (Non-Life) and SCOR Global Life (Life). The Company’s divisions include SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life and SCOR Global Investments. The Company’s Non-Life segment is divided into four business areas: Property and Casualty Treaties; Specialty Treaties; Business Solutions (underwriting of large corporate accounts), and Business Ventures and Partnerships.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor Se (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.