Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Scientific Games Corp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.03.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) traded down 0.42% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 883,825 shares. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company’s market cap is $2.09 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.74 million. Scientific Games Corp’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post ($2.20) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. Its portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

