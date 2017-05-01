Alan J. Boyko Sells 9,401 Shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) insider Alan J. Boyko sold 9,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $397,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) opened at 43.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.98. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368 million. Scholastic Corp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Scholastic Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Scholastic Corp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 38,057 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Scholastic Corp by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Scholastic Corp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 237,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Scholastic Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 655,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scholastic Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scholastic Corp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Scholastic Corp

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

