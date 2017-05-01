Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.23

Media stories about Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scholastic Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scholastic Corp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) opened at 43.23 on Monday. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Scholastic Corp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Scholastic Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other Scholastic Corp news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 98,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,298,544.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,363,261 shares in the company, valued at $190,063,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres A. Alonso sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $41,914.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,089 shares in the company, valued at $47,349.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,208 shares of company stock worth $6,627,481 over the last 90 days. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scholastic Corp

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

