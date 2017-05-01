Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in J M Smucker by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) traded down 0.07% on Monday, reaching $126.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,971 shares. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $122.05 and a 52-week high of $157.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.47 and a 200 day moving average of $132.05. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.54.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post $7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.87 per share, for a total transaction of $419,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

