SCANA Co. (SCG) Receives $71.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of SCANA in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) opened at 66.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. SCANA has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $76.41.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. SCANA had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SCANA will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SCANA by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SCANA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SCANA during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SCANA by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCANA during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

