SBT Bancorp Inc (SBTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SBT Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SBTB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business earned $4.19 million during the quarter.
Shares of SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) remained flat at $25.20 on Monday. SBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.08.
SBT Bancorp Company Profile
SBT Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc (the Bank). The Company is engaged in investment in the Bank, which is a community-oriented financial institution providing a range of banking and investment services. The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services to residents and businesses in its primary and secondary markets through a range of commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured checking, savings, and individual retirement account (IRA) accounts, as well as safe deposit and other customary non-deposit banking services.
