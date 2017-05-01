SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Receives $124.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 11,346 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 570 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $67,328.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,537.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) opened at 126.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.36 and a beta of 0.72. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $95.66 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.92 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

