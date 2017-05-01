Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC held its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T Co. were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T Co. during the first quarter valued at $3,356,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T Co. during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T Co. by 47.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of BB&T Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) traded up 0.79% during trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,131 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.05.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. BB&T Co. had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. BB&T Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBT. Hilliard Lyons raised BB&T Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BB&T Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BB&T Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $135,172.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 53,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,324,371.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,406 shares of company stock worth $2,941,045. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BB&T Co.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

