Sanofi SA (SNY) Stake Cut by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Sanofi SA comprises 0.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi SA were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Sanofi SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi SA by 1.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Sanofi SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi SA by 31.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi SA during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) opened at 47.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company earned $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87 billion. Sanofi SA had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Sanofi SA’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sanofi SA’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. TheStreet raised Sanofi SA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Sanofi SA in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Natixis upgraded Sanofi SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sanofi SA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Sanofi SA

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

