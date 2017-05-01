Sanofi SA (SAN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at S&P Global

S&P Global set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Group LLC set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Sanofi SA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.56 ($91.92).

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €86.61. 3,454,507 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of €109.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Sanofi SA has a one year low of €62.50 and a one year high of €88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.74.

About Sanofi SA

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

