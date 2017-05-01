Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (PP) a €283.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €283.00 ($307.61) price objective on Kering (EPA:PP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PP. Deutsche Bank AG set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($266.30) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €272.00 ($295.65) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €287.00 ($311.96) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €231.58 ($251.72).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA is a France-based company that specializes in retail and luxury goods distribution. The Company operates through two core segments: LUXURY, which operates the Luxury Group division of PPR SA and designs, manufactures and markets luxury items, such as ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, fragrances and cosmetics products; and Sport & Lifestyle segment, which designs and develops footwear, apparel and accessories under the brand names Puma, Volcom and Electrics.

