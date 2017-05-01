Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $983.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post sales of $983.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $987.92 million and the lowest is $978 million. Sally Beauty Holdings posted sales of $980.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings will report full-year sales of $983.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty Holdings.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business earned $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sally Beauty Holdings had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Janna Minton sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,639 shares in the company, valued at $609,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings by 577.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings by 11.8% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) traded down 1.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,799 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Sally Beauty Holdings has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.69.

About Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

