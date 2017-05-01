salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com, inc. were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 86.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Vetr upgraded shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.31 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com, inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

In other news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 2,345 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $786,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,689 shares of company stock worth $299,951 and have sold 959,761 shares worth $78,956,290. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

