Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock Price

Headlines about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. salesforce.com, inc. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the CRM provider an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,446 shares. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.46 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 412 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 179 put options.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered salesforce.com, inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.10 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr raised salesforce.com, inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.31 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com, inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.24.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $729,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,572.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Burke F. Norton sold 210,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $17,228,684.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,166.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $299,951 and have sold 959,761 shares valued at $78,956,290. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

