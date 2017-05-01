Salem Media Group (SALM) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.48

Media coverage about Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Salem Media Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.48 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) opened at 7.65 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other Salem Media Group news, insider David Evans sold 11,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $89,554.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $107,219 over the last ninety days. 61.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

