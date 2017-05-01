Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) opened at 7.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider David Evans sold 11,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $89,554.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $107,219. Insiders own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salem Media Group stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.52% of Salem Media Group worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

