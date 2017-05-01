Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sajan, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAJA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “Sajan, Inc., formerly known as MathStar, Inc., is a provider of global language services and cloud-based translation management software. The Company, through its two operating units, Sajan Global Language Services and Sajan Software, delivers people, process and technology to help enterprises mature their localization programs and global content lifecycle. The Company’s solutions are used by customers to translate product manuals, instructions, warnings, and other product information into numerous languages. Sajan’s hosted technology system delivers a secure online solution that can be offered on a modular basis, which makes it attractive in both small business settings and in large enterprise environments. “

Sajan (NASDAQ:SAJA) traded up 0.01% on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 214,076 shares. The stock’s market cap is $27.43 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Sajan has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sajan, Inc. (SAJA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/sajan-inc-saja-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Sajan

Sajan, Inc (Sajan) is a provider of language translation solutions. The Company provides language translation services and technology solutions to companies located throughout the world, particularly in the technology, consumer products, medical and life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and retail industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sajan (SAJA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sajan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sajan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.