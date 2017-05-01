Sajan, Inc. (SAJA) Cut to “Neutral” at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Sajan, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAJA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sajan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Sajan (NASDAQ:SAJA) traded down 0.16% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,259 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $27.39 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Sajan has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.51.
Sajan Company Profile
Sajan, Inc (Sajan) is a provider of language translation solutions. The Company provides language translation services and technology solutions to companies located throughout the world, particularly in the technology, consumer products, medical and life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and retail industries.
