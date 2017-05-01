Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Saia (SAIA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Saia earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) traded down 1.87% on Monday, hitting $47.25. 55,823 shares of the company were exchanged. Saia has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company earned $317 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, VP Mark H. Robinson sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $605,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Balius sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $833,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,622.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

