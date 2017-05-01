SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.30.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) opened at 71.00 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The stock’s market cap is $2.65 billion.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. On average, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post ($6.82) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 80.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,164,000 after buying an additional 515,180 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,198,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,452,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,594,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 681,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 190,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About SAGE Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

