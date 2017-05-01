Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) opened at 27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

