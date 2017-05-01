Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 8,827 Shares of Deutsche High Income Opportunitis Fd Inc (DHG) Stock

Deutsche High Income Opportunitis Fd Inc (NYSE:DHG) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $130,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,665 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $24,358.95.

On Thursday, April 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 37,840 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $552,842.40.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,500 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $271,950.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,237 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $442,367.31.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,151 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $119,330.64.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,987 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $245,632.02.

On Thursday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,310 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $92,820.10.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,051 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $45,063.27.

On Friday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,258 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $311,004.54.

Shares of Deutsche High Income Opportunitis Fd Inc (NYSE:DHG) traded up 0.2325% on Monday, hitting $14.7843. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares. Deutsche High Income Opportunitis Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

About Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd

Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income with a secondary objective of total return. It pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in securities designed to generate income, with the potential for capital appreciation being a secondary consideration.

