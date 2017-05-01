S&P Global set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Daimler AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($84.78) price target on Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Daimler AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on Daimler AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.75 ($79.08).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 68.442 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of €73.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.94. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €50.89 and a 1-year high of €73.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “S&P Global Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/s71-00-price-target-for-daimler-ag-dai.html.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.